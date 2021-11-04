AEW broadcaster and star Paul Wight recently spoke to Kenny McIntosh for issue 13 of Inside The Ropes magazine. Wight has competed in a few 1-on-3 matches, and he has faced QT Marshall at All Out. However, the dream match that many fans have wanted from Wight is a match with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Wight discussed the likelihood of a match with Shaq.

“Absolutely. It got very close to happening,” Wight noted. “I think we dropped the ball a little bit on communication. Shaq’s a real busy dude, he’s got a lot going on, a lot of brands. I think the biggest thing was aligning WWE and Shaq for what WWE’s vision was of the match they wanted us to have.

“Around WrestleMania season it’s usually a tough time for Shaq because there’s basketball going on and a lot of things that occupy his time. I think with AEW we don’t have as much red tape. I mean, Shaq’s already competed in AEW. I think this is an opportunity for us to have that spectacle match and have some fun with it. Honestly, I think it’s closer to happening than it’s ever been.”

Shaq had issued a challenge to Wight after competing in an AEW ring with Jade Cargill, and Wight responded, “I’m not hard to find.” Whether the match happens or not, there will definitely be a lot of hype and anticipation around it. Wight commented on trying to fulfill those expectations if the match were to happen.

“So now the big problem will be all the pressure that everybody wants to see this, it better be really damn good. If not, I better burn my boots, move to Tibet, and become a monk or something. I mean, I’ve already shaved my head! So there’s a little bit of pressure to make that happen. I’m ready for it. I’m sure Shaq is, too.

“I know the last time I saw him, he’s been training a lot, working out in the gym, which gives me a little bit of an identity crisis. I’m used to being the big guy and I’m like, ‘Holy crap. He’s going to have like 20 pounds on me now, I’ve got to get my ass in the gym!'”