NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal sat down with PopCulture.com to talk his match in All Elite Wrestling back in March.

O’Neal hasn’t been seen in AEW since he and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, but the Hall of Famer said he will return. And when he does, he’ll be coming for one man.

“I’m made of steel so there’ll be no broken bones,” O’Neal said in regards to the table bump he took in AEW. “It was fun. I wish we could’ve had the 17, 18,000 so I could’ve felt it a little more. It was actually 1,500, 2,000 people there so it was pretty good.

“But I look forward to doing it again. I hear Paul Wight is still talking trash. So I’m going to work out really hard this summer and maybe we can do something really, really soon.”

A match between Wight and O’Neal has been teased for years and almost occurred at WWE WrestleMania 33 in 2017. O’Neal was adamant that nothing would prevent the match from happening this time around.

“There shouldn’t be any problems for us getting together now,” Shaq said. “Last time there was a lot of bureaucracy and red tape. Now there is no red tape. I’m still kind of sore from that table so I’m going to work out during the summer, pump these muscles up and I’ll be waiting for you Mr. Paul.”

You can watch the full interview below.