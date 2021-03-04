Shaq made his AEW in-ring debut in the opening match of tonight’s Dynamite: The Crossroads. Teaming up with Jade Cargill, the two powerhouses were able to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

In a wild match that saw Cody not only scoop slam Shaq to the mat, but he hit a running crossbody, sending both himself and Shaq down through two tables on the floor. Cargill eventually finished off Red Velvet for the pinfall victory.

Cody and Shaq have been trading words going all the way back to last August when the NBA Hall of Famer said he’d “love to fight Cody.” Brandi Rhodes was initially scheduled to be in the match, but recently announced her pregnancy, which brought Red Velvet into the mix.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below are highlights from the match: