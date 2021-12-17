Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) is reportedly taking some time away from the pro wrestling business, which may explain why we have not seen him debut for a company like AEW or Impact Wrestling.

There had been rumors on Rotunda signing with AEW or Impact, but we’re at the end of 2021 and the bigger events for both promotions have already happened with no sign of the former WWE Universal Champion.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been continued talk about Rotunda within WWE, but word is that he has the Hollywood gig that was recently revealed, and he does not want to come back to wrestling so soon.

It was speculated that Rotunda may not be in a rush to do anything wrestling related because he had one of the top 5 or 6 contracts in WWE, which means he likely has no financial issues that would force him back into the ring until he feels like it.

It was also noted that at one point Rotunda was apart on money from both AEW and Impact, but no other details on those contract talks were confirmed.

Regarding WWE’s contract talks with the man behind The Fiend, it was noted that he was going to sign a contract worth $3 million per year, for 3 years. WWE then wanted a 5 year term, but Rotunda held at 3, and WWE then went closer to 4 years. Rotunda reportedly “jumped” at the offer, but then he was released on July 31. It had been reported that Rotunda was released due to budget cuts, but people within the company believe that this was not the main reason for the departure.

Rotunda has been a free agent from WWE since his 90-day non-compete clause expired on Friday, October 29. He has been announced for the WrestleCon convention in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in April, but that’s it as far as pro wrestling goes. You can click here for details on Rotunda’s Hollywood project.

