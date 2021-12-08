WWE Shop has released a new Holiday POP! vinyl figure for former WWE Superstar “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The new Wyatt vinyl figure comes with a fitted Santa hat, as seen in the screengrabs below.

As noted, Wyatt has been announced as a guest for WrestleCon 2022, a big wrestling convention scheduled for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas.

Wyatt, now going by his real name Windham Rotunda, has been a free agent ever since his 90-day non-compete with WWE expired on Friday, October 29. He has been announced for an upcoming horror movie, but it remains to be seen if he will be working for AEW or Impact Wrestling by next spring.

A recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that AEW “definitely” had plans to sign Wyatt to their promotion. It’s not known why those plans fell through. During the AEW Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if he had approached Bray Wyatt about possibly joining AEW.

“I like Windham a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know, I haven’t talked to him about it ever, about him coming to AEW,” Khan said. “The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party. It was a pretty late night, and it was last year. So, it’s a very different world. I only briefly saw him in passing — I was heading out while he was heading in. It was a pretty late night, but I think he’s a wonderful person and a really great talent.”



