WWE reportedly had no real plans for the Elias teaser vignettes that aired back in the summer.

As noted, multiple vignettes aired on RAW back in August where Elias seemingly killed off his original character, apparently leading up to a re-branding for the former WWE 24/7 Champion. The last vignette aired on August 23, but that was the last we’ve seen of Elias.

In an update, word now is that WWE had no end plan for those vignettes, according to WrestleVotes. It was noted that WWE just filmed the vignettes to kill off Elias’ “musician” gimmick.

Elias had a re-branding weeks back but it reportedly looked similar to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, with colorful trunks and a beard. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and officials close to him reportedly did not like these changes, so now Elias is back to square one as far as the re-branding goes.

Elias has not wrestled since his Symphony of Destruction Match loss to Jaxson Ryker on the July 19 edition of RAW. There is no word on when he will be back, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. For those who missed them, you can see the vignettes from August below: