The first WWE PPV of 2022 will be taking place this Saturday with WWE’s Day 1. There has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in wrestling this past week, and this has led to a lot of talk on the status of the show and those who are set to perform on it.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some clarity and updates on the current situation in WWE. Over the weekend, the company pulled a lot of wrestlers from the shows. For some, that was due to COVID-19, such as Seth Rollins, who has confirmed he tested positive for the virus.

However, Meltzer noted that certain talents who were not featured on the events were taken off in order to protect WWE’s Day 1 show. He mentioned that this is for the main event matches in particular. Kevin Owens has been the only one to work from the two major title bouts.

When it comes to the main events for WWE’s Day 1, Meltzer revealed more about the Universal Title match. He has been told that it is important for WrestleMania that Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman are all on the PPV this weekend. While it is unclear what this means right now, it would appear WWE has plans for them all.

Dave Meltzer also mentioned the current quarantine rulings for WWE talent. Talent who are vaccinated will now only do that for five days. This is in line with the new CDC recommendations. However, they must test negative on two consecutive days before being allowed back into the ring. This effectively bumps the quarantine to six days from first testing to wrestling again.

Finally, when it comes to WWE’s Day 1, at the moment, everybody who is advertised is expected to be appearing, according to Meltzer. Of course, things can change between now and Saturday, especially with COVID-19 but as it stands, the advertised matches are happening.