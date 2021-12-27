WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rollins tweeted, “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!”

As reported, Rollins was originally scheduled to wrestle at tonight’s WWE Live event in MSG. Rollins was supposed to be in a Triple Threat Match with WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens.

Big E, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair are also not backstage at tonight’s Madison Square Garden event.

It was announced that the main event for MSG is now a first-time matchup, Kevin Owens vs. Edge in a Steel Cage Match.

The main event for WWE’s live event in Tampa has also been changed. Roman Reigns is not at the house show and the new main event is Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Usos.

Below is Seth’s tweet.

Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2021

