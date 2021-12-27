WWE has reportedly taken an approach of “the show must go on approach” to the upcoming week despite there being a number of wrestlers and staff who are unable to work due to positive COVID-19 tests, according to PWInsider.

Regarding talent availability for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, word is that if the show was held tonight, multiple matches would have ot be changed, according to @Wrestlevotes. WWE officials are hopeful that they can keep the card as is, but everything is “fluid” at this point.

WWE will present a live RAW tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, a live WWE NXT on Tuesday from the Performance Center, and then the live pay-per-view on Saturday from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Stay tuned for the latest on the COVID-19 situation within WWE and any changes.