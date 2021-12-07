WWE legend Batista has landed a role in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, according to Deadline. The new project, titled Knock at the Cabin, is reportedly slated for a Feb. 2023 release.

The report noted that Batista “was quick to jump at the opportunity” to work with the Oscar-nominated director, after working with other A-list directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Rian Johnson.

Batista has been on a roll over the past year as he continues to star in some of the biggest projects in Hollywood. He recently wrapped up production for Knives Out 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and will soon begin shooting for Dune 2.

As noted recently, Batista has also landed in a role in a buddy cop film alongside Jason Momoa for MGM. As per reports, Batista and Momoa will play brothers “in a Lethal Weapon-esque buddy cop comedy.”

WWE originally announced Batista for the 2020 Hall of Fame class, but last year’s ceremony was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE is reportedly saving The Animal’s induction for a future induction ceremony where fans could be in attendance.