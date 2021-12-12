Bayley recently held a Q&A on her Instagram account. She did this to help raise funds for the Family Giving Tree charity with celebrities, musicians, and wrestlers getting involved to help. During the interview, Bayley spoke about how the recovery process is going, teasing that she could be coming back soon.

“So my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great,” Bayley added. “So it’s only a matter of time. I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”

Bayley suffered her torn ACL in the summer and had surgery for the injury on July 15. The problem occurred while wrestling at the WWE Performance Center and was explained as a freak accident at the time. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was recently photographed on crutches as she continues making her recovery.

Bayley also took to social media to promote the idea of a dream match when she returns, involving WWE’s Four Horsewomen. She teased the potential of them coming together to face Trish Stratus, Lita, and The Bella Twins when the four legends spoke about it. However, Bayley noted that it is up to the other three in her group to get along.

“If those other 3 get their shhh together, then you 4 are seriously once and for all DONE FOR.”

The group has often been seen as the top stars of the women’s division, and fans have clamored over the years to see them team up and take on another established four-woman group.

