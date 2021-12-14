Sidelined WWE Superstar Bayley commented on a Twitter post from last night’s episode of WWE RAW with her own clever quip. Austin Theory’s selfie with a downed Finn Balor alongside the caption, “Now that’s a pretty picture,” was put out by WWE and struck Bayley’s interest.

She retweeted it with her own comment, writing “There’s only one prince pretty and you know it!!!!!!!!!!”

Longtime fans of WWE and NXT will recall that former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze once identified himself as “Prince Pretty”. Not only that, but he also had a gimmick centered around taking selfies and live streaming himself entering the ring.

Austin Theory’s gimmick is a relatively new character he’s taken on since being called up to the main roster. As of late, he’s been involved in a storyline with Vince McMahon that began at the WWE Survivor Series 2021 and has ultimately led to his current feud against Finn Balor on RAW.

Breeze signed with WWE in 2010 and departed the company as a one-time former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion. His last match came on the June 15, 2021 NXT show when he and Fandango lost to Imperium. His release occurred on June 25, 2021, and he has yet to sign with another pro wrestling company as of this writing.

Tyler Breeze was recently featured on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and talked about how the debut of Adam Cole, a longtime friend of his, made him fall in love with pro wrestling all over again.

“… What kind of sparked it again was watching [Adam] Cole debut on AEW. When he came out, dude, hearing people go nuts and people go crazy and everything else, I went, ‘Oh, that’s why we do this.’ Luckily, being a member of Da Party, I was a privileged person who did know, and when he told us, I literally went, ‘Oh, now I have to turn it on and watch. Not only do I want to support my friend, but the people are gonna lose their mind, and I love it.’”