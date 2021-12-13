As noted earlier, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffered a rare pin fall loss after Friday’s SmackDown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

During the dark main event, Lynch was pinned by Sasha Banks in a Fatal Four-Way also including SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

On Saturday, a video surfaced on Twitter of Lynch arguing with a young fan, whom she blamed for her loss. Lynch could be heard yelling at the fan, “You distracted me. I would’ve won. Next time it’s (going to be) you and me.”

“Big Time Becks” would later react to the video via Twitter, joking that she was petitioning to have the young fan “banned from all future events.” You can see her tweet below, along with a video of her interaction with the fan.

Lynch is presently in a rivalry with Liv Morgan on the RAW brand. On last week’s RAW, Lynch defeated Morgan to retain her RAW Women’s Title. However, since Lynch used the ropes for leverage to score a roll-up victory, WWE’s Twitter account has been asking fans if Morgan is deserving of a rematch.

Although no rematch has been announced, it is possible that Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan will happen once again at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, GA.

I’m petitioning to have her banned from all future events. https://t.co/dDIwT35dsM — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 12, 2021