In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, WWE Champion Big E was asked about being the fourth Black champion in WWE history. His reign comes at a time where Black talent is beginning to get more opportunities in wrestling in general. Big E believes it’s a great time for people of color in the industry.

“I think right now it’s just a great time for Black men and women in our industry,” Big E said. “We’re in a boom period because there is so much talent who are very good and happen to be Black, whether it’s Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks or Bobby Lashley, who I won the title from. A couple of years ago, it was Kofi Kingston, my partner of seven years with New Day.

“They’re all richly deserving from what I’ve seen. When you talk about inclusion or diversity, I think it’s important you’re not just putting people of color in these positions merely because they’re a person of color. When you look at Bianca, Sasha and Bobby, they’re all talented and unique and they just so happen to be Black.”

Big E was also asked if he still shouldered so much pressure now that more Black talents were getting opportunities. He believes that he is still shoulder pressure, but that he also can still be himself.

“For sure,” Big E said. “When you have a sea of Black talent, gay and lesbian talent, talent from all these different backgrounds, when you’re not the only one, you don’t have to speak for everyone. I’m proud to be a Black man in this industry but I don’t have to be everything for all Black people. I can just be myself.”

Big E is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins at WWE Day One.