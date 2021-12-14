Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley has the potential to be a “money machine” and the female version of Hulk Hogan.

“You know, man, I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That’s what she’s like,” Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast. “She’s like the female Hogan. She’s a money machine, she’s a draw. I like her in a tag team thing, maybe they’re shielding her, saving her [for another storyline], one of those type of deals. She’s definitely a star, a major star.”

Booker T comparing Ripley to The Hulkster led to his co-host asking him to name the Randy Savage of the WWE women’s division.

“Charlotte is the Ric Flair, Sasha would be like the Macho Man,” Booker T responded. “That’s no disrespect or anything like that.”

On last night’s RAW, Ripley lost to Queen Zelina in a singles match after getting distracted by a ringside brawl between her tag team partner, Nikki A.S.H., and Carmella. Ripley and Nikki lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Zelina and Carmella on the Nov. 22 episode of RAW.

