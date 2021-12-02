During their highly-praised promo segment on last week’s AEW Dynamite, MJF and CM Punk made several references to WWE legend Triple H.

Near the end of the segment, Punk mentioned how MJF would have to marry Tony Khan’s daughter to emerge as the No. 1 star in AEW, referencing Triple H marrying Stephanie McMahon.

“The only way you’ll be number one is if Tony Khan has a daughter and you marry her,” Punk told MJF.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was admittedly ticked off by Punk’s choice of words, pointing out that The Game was “a bigger star than CM Punk” even before he married the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“It ticks me off a little bit, I’ve worked with Hunter since WCW. Hunter was a bigger star than CM Punk was before he even married Stephanie McMahon and that’s just fact,” Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast on Wednesday. “As far as becoming a bigger star after that, of course he was going to become a bigger star after that (marrying Stephanie), he was in the family now. Look here, if CM Punk would’ve married Stephanie McMahon, he would’ve become a bigger star, perhaps.”

Booker added, “CM Punk was a big star in WWE and they were treating him like he was a big star in WWE. I don’t see how or why anyone could think that CM Punk wasn’t treated like a mega star.”

Speaking further on the promo segment, Booker T called out Punk for trying to “get a cheap pop” at the expense of Triple H.

“I’ve always been willing to say to someone’s face what I wanted to get off my chest,” Booker stressed. “I’ve never wanted to go and hide somewhere and get a cheap pop talking about someone, especially someone I respect, who has done it the way we all have – entertaining fans in America and abroad, blood, sweat and tears. He (Triple H) is one of those guys who is one of the pillars of WWE, always will be.

“I watched that guy (Triple H) working on the furniture in WCW, I’m talking about stairs, chairs, I’m talking about blood matches, I considered him the real deal. That was coming from one of his peers, that wasn’t from someone who got along with him, broke bread (with him), or ever rode down the road with him one time. I said, ‘This dude is the real deal.'”

