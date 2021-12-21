Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) took to social media to look back at one of his few matches as part of the NXT roster. In the photo, seen below, Braun has an intense look painted on his face as he backs Chad Gable into the turnbuckle at an NXT event.

He tweeted, “Holy F’ing 7 years ago to like one of four NXT matches I had before I went to the main roster. #ISkippedNxT #TheFirstAndBiggestStarToComeOutOfThePC #TheresNoOneLikeMe”

Though the text in the post itself wasn’t controversial, Braun’s hashtags at the end may cause some debate among fans and people in the industry. Braun hashtagged that he was “the first and biggest star to come out of the [Performance Center].”

Strowman did quickly rise to popularity on the main roster as a member of The Wyatt Family, after having only a handful of matches during his time in NXT. Although other big stars graduated from the Performance Center before Braun ever arrived in NXT, including his leader in The Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, they did not get their start at the facility.

Strowman was released from WWE back on June 2, 2021 as part of the company’s ongoing budget cuts. Later that Fall, no longer bound to WWE in any way, Strowman appeared on the Control Your Narrative podcast and vented about his frustrations while with the company.

“When I started hating myself and realizing I wasn’t happy [is when I knew I needed to leave WWE]. And a lot of it boils down to just what I mentioned earlier about having to be on all the time. And the criticism from the f**king fans, and it’s not even the fans, the fans aren’t the ones. It’s the dorks on the internet that opinion and couch cushion book shows, and do all this stuff, and just non-stop talk s**t about what we’re trying to do,” Strowman explained. “I didn’t see any of you guys getting cast and thrown into the deep end of the pool, you know, in the middle of a pandemic when the whole world is in a frenzy not knowing what was going on.”

After 6 months away from in-ring competition, Braun Strowman returned to the squared circle earlier this month at GLCW Blizzard Brawl event in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Along with his return match, Strowman and EC3 held a meet and greet that donated all proceeds to victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. It’s been reported that the proceeds totaled over $9,000.

You can see Braun’s full tweet below: