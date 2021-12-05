Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, now going by his real name, Windham Rotunda, apparently had his Twitter account hacked. As seen below, a scammer trying to sell PlayStation 5 video game consoles took over his account and posted an ad to his followers.

“Fireflys I was able to receive an extra PS5 from a sponsor and I wanted to sell it to one of you guys for retail price!” the scammer writes, posing as Bray. “I can ship anywhere in the USA ( DMS OPENED).” Images are surfacing of the scammer asking for $550 through Zelle or Apple Pay to interested Twitter users.

Bray has been busy working on his first Hollywood film project, as he is set to star in a new horror movie. Filming on the project was scheduled to begin in late November in Tennessee, and the project is being described as a blend of Ichi the Killer and Xanadu.

A recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that AEW “definitely” had plans to sign Wyatt to their promotion. It was also being reported that Impact Wrestling had a similar interest in bringing in the popular pro wrestling star into their company.

Wyatt was released from WWE back on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He became a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expired on Friday, October 29 but has yet to appear in any other pro wrestling company as of this writing.

For those unfamiliar with gaming consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles have been extremely difficult for the average consumer to order since they were released in late 2020. The issue of bots buying up all the gaming consoles and subsequently scalping up prices has become such an issue that the US Congress recently introduced a bill that could automatically ban bots from purchasing such items.

You can see the images below: