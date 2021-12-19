WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke to News Channel 3 in Canada to talk about him being inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. Hart became the first pro wrestler in history to receive this honor in Canada, and though he is proud of being inducted into severeal Halls of Fame (including the WWE Hall of Fame twice), this honor is a higher one for The Hitman.

“In the WWE, I’ve been in a Hall of Fame twice, which has always meant a lot to me,” Hart stated. “But this is higher or bigger than that because it represents the whole country.”

In addition to the honor itself, Bret Hart reflected a bit on his wrestling career, including meeting Make-A-Wish kids as a world champion and how humbling he was to be a hero in his home country of Canada. Hart credited the fans for giving him strength during these times and for always being in his corner.

“In my days in the WWE as the world champion, it’s part of your job to meet a lot of Make-a-Wish kids, meet a lot of kids that have far bigger problems than you could ever imagine,” Hart recalled. “It’s a humbling thing to be a television hero as I was for so many years on TV every Saturday from Canada. The wrestling hero I portrayed myself to be was somebody that I ultimately became. I believed in that person and I found strength in that person, didn’t I? I found strength in the fans that cheered me on for all those years and felt that they’re always in my corner, always backing me up.”

Bret Hart was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame alongside several other celebrities, most notably actor Keanu Reeves. AEW star Chris Jericho, a long time friend of Hart’s, served as his inductor.