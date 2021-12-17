Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has stated that while has no interest in returning to WWE as a manager or commentator, he could be persuaded into a one-off match.

Speaking to fans for a Q&A ahead of his Canada Walk of Fame induction, Hart jokingly said he’d entertain a pitch him of versus former U.S. President Donald Trump at WrestleMania – with Vince McMahon as the referee.

“I mean if there was something where it’s like I could wrestle Donald Trump at WrestleMania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something,” Hart said. “I’d hear it out because it’d be funny to hear it but the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely and as far as managers and all that kind of stuff, I don’t – Bret Hart was a wrestler, not a manager and I don’t wanna be remembered as a manager and so I would never do it.”

The Hitman added, “I was a great wrestler. I don’t wanna be a referee either and I don’t wanna be a commentator because everything I say hurts. Sometimes I can be too honest.”

Hart detailed why he has zero interest in becoming an on-screen character in WWE or any other promotion.

“I have no time to do that,” Hart admitted. “I did my time on the road. I like to think I saved my money and I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there or do, you know, anything sometimes to get out of the house but at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling, I don’t need it that bad and I’m happy kind of just making up time with my grandkids and being home and you know, kind of smiling about stuff like that.”

On Friday, Hart will become the first-ever pro wrestler to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. There will be a TV special airing on CTV in Canada to honor Hart and a dozen others.

