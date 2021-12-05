AEW announced six matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.
The matches include Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Serpentico and Riho vs. Angelina Risk.
Below is the rest of the lineup for AEW Dark: Elevation:
* Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. Cesar Bononi, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake
* QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz
* Ryo Mizunami & Abadon vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny
* Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Brandon & Brent Tate
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Carlie Bravo & Sean Dean
AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Monday on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–#JurassicExpress v @TateTwinBrent/@TateTwinBrandon
–#theWingmen v @dustinrhodes/@BAndersonAEW/@BigShottyLee
–@AllieWrestling/@EmiSakura_gtmv v @mizunami0324/@abadon_AEW
–#TheAcclaimed v @ShawnDean773/@carliebravo pic.twitter.com/M5Re6eEmDu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2021
#TheFactory is back at full force THIS MONDAY on #AEWDarkElevation as @AnthonyOgogo returns to #AEW teaming with @QTMarshall, @AaronSoloAEW, & @Mr_Freakbeast!
PLUS:
–@KingSerpentico v @FlyinBrianJr
–@riho_gtmv v @angelica_risk
Tune in Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/Gi8U4es6A6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2021