AEW announced six matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

The matches include Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Serpentico and Riho vs. Angelina Risk.

Below is the rest of the lineup for AEW Dark: Elevation:

* Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. Cesar Bononi, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake

* QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz

* Ryo Mizunami & Abadon vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny

* Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Brandon & Brent Tate

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Carlie Bravo & Sean Dean

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.