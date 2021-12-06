The future looks bright for Bron Breakker after debuting just a few months ago as part of the launch of NXT 2.0. Many are already anticipating what the generational talent will do when he is called up to WWE’s main roster.

Breakker is not shying away from those expectations. One of his goals is to have a match at WrestleMania against a major, established star in WWE. One of the names on Breakker’s list of dream opponents is the top name in the entire company.

“I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure,” Breakker told ViBe & Wrestling. “I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too.”

Bron Breakker’s potential is rooted in his lineage. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and a nephew of Scott Steiner. His famous family members have inspired his performances, but Breakker says there are other pro wrestling legends he wants to emulate.

“Triple H I would have to go with, he is one for sure,” Breakker explained. “I just really liked his style. He didn’t have to do high-flying stuff because he was a big power guy. He was just a beast. I like Goldberg a lot, I like Steve Austin. I like Kurt Angle as well. I watch pretty much all those guys. I watch those guys back on a regular basis for the knowledge, maybe I can learn some more psychology about the match or what story they’re telling and why they’re doing certain stuff.”

Bron Breakker was part of the winning team in the main event of Sunday’s NXT WarGames pay-per-view, scoring the decisive pinfall on the NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Breakker came up short when he challenged Ciampa for the title in October on NXT’s Halloween Havoc special.