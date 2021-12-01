It’s old vs. new, black & gold vs. vibrant color, as Team Tommaso Ciampa (Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) battle the new kids on the block (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) this Sunday at WWE NXT WarGames.

Representing the new profiles of NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker made his first-ever appearance on today’s WWE’s The Bump, discussing his role and why he’s the standard of this revitalized era of NXT.

“[On picking up steam every time he steps into the ring with NXT legends like Gargano and Ciampa] I’m working with guys like Johnny and Tommaso, and I’m going to call it like it is: those guys are fantastic,” Breakker began. “They’re leaders in the locker room, and those guys are great. They paved the way for young guys like myself coming through, so I gotta respect that and acknowledge that.”

With that said, Breakker realized just exactly what he was up against this past October at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc when he chose to tangle with Ciampa for “Goldie.” Although he came up short in their bout, Breakker knows their story is far from over post-WarGames.

“He was truly the better man that night,” Breakker declared on his title fight with Ciampa. “I made too many mistakes. He was right; me being new to the sport, I got exposed that night. I didn’t deserve to be the NXT Champion that night.

“I feel that I’ve grown a lot since Halloween Havoc. I’ve gotten in the lab and made some corrections on some things. I’ve been working day in and day out to not make those same mistakes again. We’ll see what happens down the road. But I’m gonna see his ass again.”

As the son of Rick and nephew of Scott Steiner, it’s apparent that the pressure of being a generational talent is some hard boots to fill. While he’s taking it in stride, Breakker tries not to let spectators’ expectations ruin his moment of becoming the current most talked-about breakout star of NXT 2.0 and possibly beyond. He envisions WarGarmes will be his moment to carve his own path in this innovative era of NXT.

“I don’t worry about that, man. I don’t pay attention to any of that. I just focus on what I’m doing on a daily basis,” Breakker mentioned on dealing with the pressures of being a generational talent. “I just focus on my coaching and the things I’m being taught. I focus on the mistakes I’ve made, so I can correct them and be better the next day.

“Obviously, there are high expectations for me, you know, because of what my dad and uncle did before me. You know, I’m here to make a name for myself.”

WWE NXT WarGames will air this Sunday at 8 pm ET on Peacock TV (United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

