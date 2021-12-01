WWE made another reference to pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner on this week’s NXT.

After Johnny Gargano referred to Bron Breakker as “The Big Bad Booty Nephew” during a promo segment, the crowd began a “Booty Nephew” chant. This was followed by WWE’s Twitter account referring to Breakker by his new moniker during his WarGames Advantage Ladder Match against Gargano in the main event.

Fans on Twitter got the nickname trending at one point, asking WWE to put it on a t-shirt.

The latest Steiner reference comes weeks after NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa paid homage to Steiner’s iconic “math promo” during a segment with Breakker.

Back in September, a report noted that NXT announcers were not allowed to acknowledge Breakker’s family lineage on commentary. However, Vic Joseph did get in the line “Dog Faced Gremlin” as a reference to Breakker’s father. Furthermore, both Joseph and Wade Barrett have been making subtle Steiner references since then.

As noted earlier, Ciampa revealed in an interview that Rick Steiner was originally meant to be at NXT Halloween Havoc where Ciampa defeated Breakker in the main event.

Breakker defeated Gargano to earn the advantage for his team in Sunday’s Men’s WarGames Match which will see Team Old School (Gargano, Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) taking on Team New School (Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).

