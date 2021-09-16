Bron Breakker was one of many new talents that made their debuts in the launch of NXT 2.0. Breakker defeated Eli Drake and later confronted new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. However, he was not acknowledged as a second-generation superstar nor were Rick and Scott ever named.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the announcers were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name. Vic Joseph, however, did get in the line “Dog Faced Gremlin” as a reference to Rick Steiner.

It was noticeable that Brooks Jensen, the song of Bull Buchanan, was refereed to a second-generation star, though Bull Buchanan was also not referred to by name. Jensen made his debut tagging with Josh Briggs.