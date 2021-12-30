In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Bron Breakker talked about WWE’s NXT 2.0 brand. Signed by WWE in February of this year, Breakker was never part of the original black and gold NXT brand, but has since caught on as one of NXT 2.0’s breakout stars. Bron Breakker acknowledged that things have changed with the brand, but put over the NXT 2.0 locker room as great.

“Obviously things have changed a little bit in NXT 2.0 and a new crop of talent coming along, but the locker room is great,” Breakker said. “The quality of people that we have is fantastic. I can’t say enough good things about the people we have. They are professionals, they are great sports entertainers. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”

As well as things are going for him in NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker acknowledged that he has bigger goals than conquering NXT 2.0. Ultimately he wants to wrestle on WWE’s grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania, and be a reliable talent for WWE.

“Obviously the goal is to make it to the main roster, go up and perform,” Breakker said. “Time will tell, but my long-term goal is to be on a WrestleMania card and be a reliable talent for this company, be a good soldier, someone they can count on, an ambassador to set an example for young people and be a great representation of what WWE is about.”

Bron Breakker will challenge Tomasso Ciampa for the NXT World Championship next Tuesday at NXT 2.0’s New Year’s Evil event.