Bron Breakker has spoken ahead of NXT WarGames about the name that he has within WWE. Originally, he was known as Rex Steiner, which played on his family legacy. As the son of Rick Steiner, a lot of fans wanted him to continue using that.

However, his name ended up changing to what it is known as now. While it caused a lot of uproar amongst the WWE Universe, he has now admitted he chose this name. When speaking with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker confessed it was his call and revealed how he came up with this idea.

“We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well when I used to block people in football, I used to try to break them in half,’” he said. “That was literally what I tried to do: snap them in half and break them. What if I’m the breaker? I break people, Breakker, and then it came to me. Bron is part of my first name and that’s what we went with.”

Breakker has been dominant since debuting on NXT 2.0, although he has only had six televised matches. So far, he has defeated everyone in his way other than Tommaso Ciampa. Bron Breakker fell short when he competed against the current NXT Champion for the title. However, since that point, he has continued his winning streak.

At NXT WarGames, Bron Breakker will have the chance to step inside the famous steel structure. He gained an advantage for his team during the go-home edition of NXT 2.0, with the show pitting old-school NXT stars against modern names.

The match will see him team up with Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D-Angelo against Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and Johnny Gargano.

The rest of the card is as follows:

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)WarGames Advantage: Team Gonzalez.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson