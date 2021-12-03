Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about this Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames. She admitted she feels more like a leader heading into the match than she did last year.

“I feel like I am 100% the most confident I have ever been walking into a WarGames match, even though it’s my second one,” she laughs. “Because last year was my rookie WarGames match and I went in under the wing and the guidance of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm. Women who are full of experience, full of knowledge. Especially with matches that involve weapons and cages and all of that. I was feeling a little nervous last year, a little bit like the underdog. But to come out victorious and to come and get that win for my team, was amazing. This year I feel like I’m on the other side, I feel like I’m a little bit of a leader this time, but not a solo leader.”

When it comes to the changes in NXT, Raquel Gonzalez believes they are a good thing. She spoke about the mix of different styles and generations coming together, or clashing, at WarGames.

“It’s exciting. Change is good, it’s good to get fresh blood in the ring,” she admitted. “I feel like having the old school and the new school styles mix together and clash in the double rings with the cage and everything is something that people aren’t going to expect. They’re not going to know what to expect from all these newcomers who have never been put in this position. As well as the old school guys. They’re really going to have to step up their game to teach them a lesson and remind those 2.0 kids who exactly NXT is. It’s exciting, I can’t wait to watch it.”

Finally, she spoke about her own WarGames match. She is glad the generations of talent are mixed in her bout.

“I do love that the women’s side is a little bit more mixed. We have Mandy and Dakota who are a little bit more old school, with Gigi and JC who are a part of the new school. Then, of course, you have myself, KLR, and Io who are old school and new school, Cora, who is all new school,” she said. “So, it’s a good mix, I can’t wait.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.