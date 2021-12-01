A new promotional poster has been revealed for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event.

As seen below, the poster features Superstars announced for the Men’s WarGames main event, which will see Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).

This week’s NXT main event saw Breakker defeat Gargano in a Ladder Match to earn the WarGames advantage for this team. NXT also saw Kay Lee Ray win a Ladder Match over Dakota Kai to earn the WarGames advantage for her team.

Stay tuned for more on NXT WarGames and be sure to join us this Sunday for live coverage. Below is the WarGames poster, along with the current line-up:

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)

WarGames Advantage: Team New School.

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

WarGames Advantage: Team Gonzalez.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson