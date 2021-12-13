AEW star Bryan Danielson has been announced for Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III event scheduled for March 18 and 19, 2022, according to Lucha Libra Online.

The report included quotes from QPW President Ali Al-Marafi, who confirmed that Danielson will be signing a contract this week to make things official. His opponent has yet to be named.

Danielson will be joining fellow AEW stars Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Sammy Guevara and Sting, Killer Kross (Karrion Kross), and WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Booker T and Eric Bischoff at the Qatar event.

Other names announced for the event include “The Titan” Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), EC3, and NJPW stars Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay.

Danielson will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. Other matches confirmed for the show include MF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond ring, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow.