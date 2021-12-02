AEW star Bryan Danielson joined the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast to talk about his current run in AEW.

While he has crossed paths with the likes of Kenny Omega, Miro, and The Dark Order thus far, one guy Bryan Danielson hasn’t encountered in AEW is a long-time rival and occasional tag partner CM Punk. Danielson is very excited for those potential matchups, whether it be tag team matches against FTR and the Young Bucks (as mentioned by the hosts) or him and Punk going one on one again.

“I think both of those are really exciting to me,” Bryan Danielson said. “You also mentioned two teams that I would love to do a serious program with, not just a one-off thing. And who better to team with than Punk? I’ve always thought, and said this even when I was in WWE, it felt to me like Punk and I were destined to do a Wrestlemania match and then it just never happened.

“It felt like, ‘Man, it’s so perfect and it makes so much sense that we would have this Wrestlemania match against each other.’ And it never happened. But now, given the time of how long it’s been since we’ve been in a ring against each other or even as a tag team, now I feel like when we do it, it’ll be big. And it will be big in a different way.

“That’s something I really look forward to,” Bryan Danielson continued. “I also like the idea of us battling over who the real best in the world is. That sounds like a lot of fun.”

You can watch the full interview with Bryan Danielson below.