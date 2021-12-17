During a recent interview with Dallas Morning News, AEW star Bryan Danielson explained why he refuses to list his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

“That’s impossible,” Danielson said. “The problem with any of this is wresting is so subjective. And, from my own experience, if you were to say who do I want to watch the most today? I would say [any wrestler], and you would be like, ‘Who?’ [laughs] And that would change tomorrow depending on my mood or whatever it is. … So, I’m going to decline that answer, for posterity. ”

Danielson was asked about Ring of Honor, his old stomping ground, going on a hiatus until at least April 2022, and the uncertainty that surrounds the wrestling promotion.

“As far as the future, who knows? I don’t even know what they’re thinking or how they’re going to restructure or anything like that,” Danielson admitted. “The wrestling industry is a hard industry to be profitable in, and especially with WWE and AEW already taking up so much of the wrestling fans’ mental space, you know, it’s interesting to see where a company like Ring of Honor fits in. … I hope the best for them, especially because of how much they meant for my career.

“I was on their first show in 2002, and I had made a little bit of a name for myself a year before, but Ring of Honor is where most people for sure had heard of Bryan Danielson, obviously before WWE. But they not only gave me a ton of exposure and opportunities, but they gave me a platform to work against some of the best wrestlers around that time. You look the legacy if people who have come through there and how successful some have been – Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, CM Punk – that’s just some of those who have just been uber-successful thanks to the opportunities Ring of Honor gave.”

Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Hangman Page fought to a 60-minute time limit draw on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special episode.