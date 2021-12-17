Bryan Danielson is still the #1 contender to AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Danielson vs. Page go to a 60-minute time limit draw. In an update, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said the feud is far from over.

“I’ll be honest: I’m excited for what’s coming next between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. It’s far from over,” Khan said. “And I’ll tell you this: Bryan Danielson is still the no. 1 contender. It’s a rematch I’m very much excited to see.”

There’s no word on when the Danielson vs. Page rematch will take place, but it could happen on the first-ever AEW Battle of The Belts special, which airs live on TNT on Saturday, January 8 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

