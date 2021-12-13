AEW President Tony Khan sat down with Christopher Walker of DAZN to promote AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming this Wednesday night. Last year’s Winter is Coming featured the AEW debut of Sting, and Tony Khan was asked if fans could expect another surprise arrival to AEW. While Khan didn’t directly hint towards it, he didn’t dismiss the possibility either.

“I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just Winter is Coming,” Khan said. “There’s the Holiday Bash special from Greensboro, North Carolina, that includes the Christmas Day Rampage. We have the last ever episode on TNT, followed by the debut episode on TBS. There’s Battle of the Belts coming in January.

“I want AEW to run shows that you just can’t miss, and I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling. All Out saw the top end of our roster get a fresh look but we had the opportunity to show that off at Full Gear which meant our new guys combined with the great talent we already had were able to go out and put on a great show. It was going to be hard to follow All Out but like I’ve said, I’m big on giving our fans the very best every time we put on a show and I was really happy with what we achieved at Full Gear.”

In addition to Sting showing up at Winter Is Coming last year, Tony Khan and AEW brought in both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson to close AEW All Out back in September. Currently on the free-agent market are Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, who just had their contracts expire with NXT. Both Gargano and O’Reilly are expected to draw interest from AEW.

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming takes place this Wednesday from Garland, Texas. The show will feature Hangman Page making his first defense of the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson.