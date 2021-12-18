There were apparently some last-minute changes made to the scripts for both the live and taped editions of SmackDown this week, according to Fightful Select.

Their report indicates that the main event segment on last night’s episode where Roman Reigns ended up firing Paul Heyman and brawling with Brock Lesnar wasn’t what was originally planned as the finale. Instead, the tag team match of The Usos vs. The New Day was supposed to main event the night, which ended up booked just before the main event segment. The show went off the air with “The Head of the Table” laid out from an F-5 delivered by Brock Lesnar.

As of Friday afternoon, that promo from Roman was scheduled to open Friday Night SmackDown. A sit-down interview with Brock Lesnar was to follow later in the night but that never ended up taking place on the show.

The opening bout of the night, Shotzi & Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm & Sasha Banks was reportedly slated to be the main event of next week’s taped Christmas Eve episode of WWE SmackDown. Instead, we saw that match kick off this week’s live show, with Toni Storm picking up the biggest pin of her career by getting the 1-2-3 on Charlotte.

If you would like to see the spoilers for next week’s taping of SmackDown‘s Christmas Eve episode, they are available at this link.

After last night’s live episode of WWE SmackDown, here is an updated card for WWE Day 1:

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

FATAL 4 WAY FOR THE WWE TITLE

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLES MATCH

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song