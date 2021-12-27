On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Charlie Haas joined the show to talk about his time alongside Shelton Benjamin as a member of Team Angle. The former Tag Team Champion spoke about getting called up to the main roster to work with Angle as a dream come true, but was disappointed when the group broke up so abruptly. Haas spoke about winning the Tag Team Championships with Shelton and why that moment has meant so much to him.

“I’ve never been so happy in my life,” Haas mentioned. “We won it and beat the Guerreros. Kurt had the World Title and we had all the titles. You couldn’t ask for a better storyline and I’m just glad because we didn’t sink. I’m glad that we were able to keep our composure, stay humble and I’m just glad that it worked out. I’ve always told Shelton ‘I think you’re a guardian angel that [my brother] Russ sent me.’ Shelton and I are still best friends, he was the best man at my wedding, godfather to [my daughter] and he’s my brother man.”

During a recent interview where he spoke about Vince McMahon, Charlie Haas stated that the WWE CEO “hates” tag team wrestling. Haas also mentioned why he wasn’t a fan of WWE breaking up The Hurt Business so early on and talked about his relationship with Shelton Benjamin.

Kurt Angle spoke about the group on a previous episode of the podcast, stating that he wishes he could’ve done a similar group to Team Angle with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable during his most recent run with WWE. Charlie Haas also spoke about his WWE release in 2010 and why he wasn’t happy with the way his time with the company had ended.

“I didn’t know who I was and they could tell,” Haas said. “They put all these characters on me and I did it in a way that I wasn’t going to disrespect them. I was going to honor them, I did it to the best of my ability. I wasn’t happy with the way it ended, I hated it, I wish my career could’ve gone better, I wish I had some IC title runs or the US title. I just didn’t know who I was, I was lost and I was my own worst enemy.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.