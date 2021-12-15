WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair says she is not interested in fighting WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega for her crown.

Flair recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK and dismissed the idea of a storyline with Vega focused on the crown that Vega received after winning the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament in October.

“I don’t think I need to fight over a crown, sorry,” Flair said. “I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense!”

Flair did admit she’s interested in wrestling Vega.

“I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne,” Flair insisted. “I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown.”

Flair is currently feuding with Toni Storm on the blue brand, and is expected to defend her title against Storm at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1.