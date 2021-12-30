Chris Sabin recently spoke with GOW Media 216 ahead of Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill event. At the show, he will be challenging Jonathan Gresham for the Ring Of Honor World Championship. Because of the mix, Sabin spoke about the Forbidden Door and why it’s a positive.

“Ultimately with the Forbidden Door, it’s about the talent,” he said. “It’s giving people more work, it’s providing matches for the fans that they wouldn’t be able to see otherwise. It’s great to see people succeed. Especially when they’re good people like Kenny Omega.

“Seeing him win all those belts and go on that epic, amazing run was really cool to see,” Sabin added. “I think that probably played a big role in opening the door for more company’s to work with Impact Wrestling. Hopefully, it continues long into the future because I really love the Forbidden Door stuff.”

When speaking about dream matches he would like to do, a tag team bout came to mind. For Chris Sabin, it would require the Forbidden Door to open in order for him to face some old rivals. “I think it would be pretty cool to do one more match of Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Young Bucks,” Chris Sabin stated. “One more time.”

When it comes to what kind of ring the two teams could square off in Chris Sabin compared the classic TNA six-sided ring to the traditional four sides. He admitted that there are benefits and negatives to both. However, the six-sided ring did allow him to hit great springboards.

“So, if I am just doing a regular wrestling match, I would think a four-sided ring,” he said. “Just because it is a harder bump in a six-sided ring. Maybe it was just the one we had at Impact, but the bump was a lot harder. The six-sided ring was cool because you could be a little more creative with it.

“The ropes were a lot tighter so I really enjoyed doing springboards off the six-sided ring just because the ropes were so tight. You could just bounce off those ropes like nothing,” Sabin revealed. “But at the same time on the top turnbuckles, it’s a wider stance. The ropes are wider than the 90-degree angle on a four-sided ring. It’s hard to stand up on the top rope too. They both have positives and negatives, but overall I think I like the traditional four-sided.”

