Cora Jade has declared that “The Generation of Jade” has arrived in WWE NXT 2.0, and her WarGames cage dive symbolized that.

Sunday’s NXT WarGames event saw Jade and her team, Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray, defeat Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). Jade became the star of the match with her senton bomb to Jayne from the top of the cage. Jade then sold the cage bump and a left shoulder injury throughout the match, until picking up the pin on Jayne.

Jade spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso after the match ended, and it was noted how she broke into tears after the match when hit with the realization that she has finally arrived to a place of prominence in the industry, which has only existed in her dreams for over a decade.

“I started crying and it was such raw emotion,” Jade said. “I fell in love with this when I was eight. It’s what I’ve wanted and worked for over the past 12 years. To go into the back after the match, after a WarGames match, and have people like Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg shake my hand, it’s the craziest, most amazing thing.”

The story of the Women’s WarGames bout was how Jade fought through an onslaught of adversity, and it seems like the goal was to make her a star. Jade said she will always remember standing on top of the WarGames cage.

“I wrestled on the indies before this, but there is nothing that can ever compare to tonight,” Jade said. “And I’ll always remember standing up on top of that cage. It’s pretty high and scary. But when opportunity arises, you go get it.”

The 20 year old Jade wants her WarGames moment to serve as the opening act to a brilliant run in NXT, which is only getting started. She says her WarGames cage dive symbolizes a new generation and a new time for the brand.

“The ‘Generation of Jade’ is here in NXT 2.0,” she said. “It’s a new generation, a new time, and that dive off the cage symbolized that.”

Jade took to Twitter this afternoon and said she has a lot on her mind as she prepares for the post-WarGames edition of NXT.

“Coming into tonight’s episode of #WWENXT with a lot on my mind [eyes emoji] War Games was the beginning of a new era and I’m riding full steam ahead. [skateboard emoji] [high voltage emoji] @WWENXT @WWE,” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Jade. Below is her full tweet, along with a clip from WarGames: