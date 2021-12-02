WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley is set to undergo surgery next week.

Dudley has previously talked about dealing with four bulging discs in his back. During a recent episode of his Table Talk podcast, Dudley recently talked about how he’s having these problems taken care of thanks to WWE’s strong insurance plan. He noted that he met with three surgeons, and WWE was comfortable with progressing under the third doctor.

D-Von revealed that he will undergo a minor procedure and a consultation on Wednesday, December 8, and on that day he will also receive a date for the upcoming back surgery.

The procedure involves doctors going into the disc with a thin needle, fusing it, and moving it back tow here it needs to be. They will then install a bolt and screw, and that’s it. Dudley is looking at 2-3 weeks of recovery time.

Dudley noted that he’s been dealing with back problems since 2010. He talked about how many wrestlers deal with back pain until it gets to the point where they can’t take it anymore and must do something about it, which is where he’s at.

Dudley praised WWE for their great health insurance program, adding that some wrestlers have similar injuries but are unable to take care of it because they don’t have the money or good insurance. He also indicated that the surgery would be expensive.

The Dudley Boys, D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray), were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. D-Von began working behind-the-scenes for the company in September 2016, one month after The Dudleys finished up their last run with the company that began in August 2015. D-Von has not wrestled since working a Fatal 4 Way Tag Team match at House of Glory VI on December 17, 2016. Before that he and Bully Ray took a Kickoff pre-show loss to Neville (aka PAC) and Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2016.

