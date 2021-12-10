Danhausen plans to be in attendance at Ring Of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view on Saturday. However, he’s unlikely to see any action while he’s recovering from a broken leg.

Before his injury, he was tagging regularly in ROH with PCO. But he was hoping to find his way into a singles title match at Final Battle.

“Dalton Castle, probably, for the Television Championship,” Danhausen said during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live. “Danhausen doesn’t know, but if he had to guess, that’s what he would’ve wanted to do, at least.”

Danhausen is trying to stay busy and visible while his leg heals. He’s still making appearances at independent wrestling shows and conventions.

“He’s trying to do the ones where he can do appearances and just meet fans,” Danhausen explained. “Not have to do too much. We did…Mondo Lucha in Milwaukee, when Danhausen went out to the stage, introduced Warhorse as his replacement. That was nice. We did WrestleCade, but of course. Danhausen met his favorite wrestling tag team, FTR. That was wonderful. He met a bunch of other people as well. What do we have coming up? We have Final Battle. Gonna stick with that, I suppose. I suppose we’re gonna do that. Oh! This weekend, Danhausen is going to C2E2 with CM Punk. He’s gonna be at the Pro Wrestling Tees booth with CM Punk on Friday and Sunday.”

The wrestlers on the Ring Of Honor roster face uncertain futures after Final Battle. ROH is going on hiatus after the event and talent contracts will not be renewed.

Danhausen will likely be a free agent by the time his leg is healed, and he’s looking forward to new opportunities. He already has a list of dream opponents he wants to face when he returns to the ring.

“Danhausen would really like to wrestle or team with, obviously, CM Punk,” He said. “Then there’s MJF. That could be quite wonderful. Chris [Jericho]. Danhausen owes one with [Cody] Rhodes. There are so many people!”

