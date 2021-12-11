DEFY Wrestling, a popular indie promotion based in Seattle, Washington, is bringing AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Lio Rush to their Dark Horse event next Saturday, December 18. “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels, another AEW star and head of talent relations for the company, is competing for the interim DEFY World Title against Brody King.

Also on the card are “The Bollywood Boys”, a former WWE tag team that may be best recognized as “The Singh Brothers” during their run with the company. They were used as a set of henchmen for Jinder Mahal when he held the WWE Championship in 2017, but have returned to their “Bollywood Boys” moniker since wrestling on the indies. The duo was released on June 25, 2021 along with 10 other WWE superstars as a part of their ongoing “budget cut” releases.

The full press release from DEFY Wrestling can be read below:

“DEFY DARK HORSE COMES TO SEATTLE DECEMBER 18TH

DEFY Wrestling wraps up 2021 with a massive event Saturday, December 18th at the historic Washington Hall!

For the Interim DEFY World Championship “THE FALLEN ANGEL” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS takes on BRODY KING to crown a new champion!

We will also see a Seattle Street Fight with EDDIE KINGSTON facing SCHAFF in a long awaited fight.

The DEFY Tag Team Championship will be defended when Champs MIDNIGHT HEAT defend against THE BOLLYWOOD BOYS who will be making their DEFY debut.

After a phenomenal match last month NICK WAYNE will go head to head with BLAKE CHRISTIAN fresh off his run at NXT. LIO RUSH will wrestle the sensation from Spain, CARLOS ROMO.

PCW ULTRA Women’s Champion VIVA VAN will defend her gold against RIEA VON SLASHER. And in a special Triple Threat match, DEFY veteran ETHAN HD will square off with the “Future Franchise” TITUS ALEXANDER and the Sicilian, VINNY MASSARO!

A very limited number of standing room only tickets are available at www.DefyWrestling.com. This event is 16+ with food and beverages provided by Lunchbox Laboratory!”