AEW Wrestler Eddie Kingston recently was a special guest on Swerve City Podcast. While on Swerve’s Podcast, Kingston discussed the anger he has carried for the majority of his life, and how it has impacted him.

“I was just angry cause of my childhood. You know what I mean? So I carried, so I took that anger with me everywhere I went. No matter what it was, so it was always heavy on me,” Kingston said. “It always felt like I had a weight on my chest for like, half my life. Cause I just carried all this anger from like, second grade till now, you know what I mean?”

Eddie Kingston was on the independent circuit for the majority of his in-ring wrestling career, working for various promotions such as CZW, GCW, etc. Kingston told a story of how one veteran would not shake his hand, and what he did to spite the wrestler.

“I’m not gonna say who it is, cause we’re cool now, but there was a point in time where one guy wouldn’t shake my hand in the locker room, a veteran,” Kingston explained. “So instead of me just being like, letting it go, I use to follow him to the bathroom and wait outside the bathroom and be like, ‘Hey man, what’s up?’ Or I would be like, right before his wrestling matches, I’ll go, ‘Hey man, what’s up?’ Just to see him shake my hand and f— with him.”

Kingston discussed the chip on his shoulder he feels he has had his entire life. His anger was brought up again, and he explained how he used that in wrestling for good.

“The chip on my shoulder was just because I was a mixed-race kid,” he said. “That was it. That’s where that chip comes from. So whatever I did in my life, whether it was pro wrestling, fixing cars, or doing iron working, I had a chip because of that.

“All that other stuff, that regret, and that hatred, I did use it in wrestling, for my promos, you know what I mean? But I also use wrestling as an escape from all that, from that world.”

Kingston also admitted that he smokes weed. Kingston spoke on why he does, and what it does for him.

“I smoke weed,” Kingston stated. “I smoke cause it helps. Look, I’m not gonna lie, I’ll say it right here. I smoke weed because it helps my body and it also slows my f—ing mind down.”

