Former NXT star Leon Ruff is set to return to GCW on January 14.
Ruff will be part of GCW: Most Notorious in Detroit, Michigan. His opponent has not been announced yet.
He was released from WWE on August 6, 2021.
Ruff is a one-time NXT North American Champion. He had signed with WWE in October 2020.
The GCW: Most Notorious event will include appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Alex Shelley, Rhino, Sabu, Jimmy Jacobs, and Dark Sheik.
GCW: Most Notorious will be available to stream on FITE.TV.
Below is GCW’s announcement:
*Detroit Update*
LEON RUFF comes HOME and returns to GCW on Friday, Jan 14 in DETROIT!
Plus:
RHINO Returns
SHELLEY Returns
JACOBS Returns
&
SABU and KEVIN NASH come HOME!
Get Tix:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
1/14/22 – 7PM
Harpo’s – Detroit pic.twitter.com/cWx9rnpDcM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 10, 2021