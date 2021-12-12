Former NXT star Leon Ruff is set to return to GCW on January 14.

Ruff will be part of GCW: Most Notorious in Detroit, Michigan. His opponent has not been announced yet.

He was released from WWE on August 6, 2021.

Ruff is a one-time NXT North American Champion. He had signed with WWE in October 2020.

The GCW: Most Notorious event will include appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Alex Shelley, Rhino, Sabu, Jimmy Jacobs, and Dark Sheik.

GCW: Most Notorious will be available to stream on FITE.TV.

