Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) says she will be free soon.

Moon was a trending topic on Twitter last night due to the WWE release of Toni Storm. Moon took to Twitter today to react to the trend, and thanked her fans for their support. She also teased her return to the ring.

“Thank you for all the love and support! I have always heard and appreciated you! SOON… I will be free and #MakeArtOutOfWar again!,” she wrote.

Moon was released from her WWE contract on Thursday, November 4, along with other budget cuts. It’s believed she was under a 90-day non-compete clause, which will make her a free agent from WWE on Wednesday, February 2. Moon announced last month that she is taking bookings via [email protected]

Moon has not wrestled since losing to current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the October 5 edition of NXT.

There is no word on what Moon has planned for her future, but we will keep you updated. You can see her full tweet below: