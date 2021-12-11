Former WWE Superstar Eugene has announced via Twitter that he will be conducting a retirement tour for his well-known character, beginning sometime in 2022.

In the post, Eugene says that he is available to be booked for pro wrestling matches, in-ring teaching seminars, and even for stand-up comedy.

“Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time,” he writes. “There are select dates available so book Eugene ASAP for pro wrestling matches, seminars/match psychology, and also stand-up Comedy. Contact today by email: [email protected]”

Nicholas Dinsmore, better known by pro wrestling audiences as “Eugene”, spent his years in WWE portraying a kindhearted, intellectually disabled character. The gimmick ended up getting over with audiences, leading to memorable feuds with Eric Bischoff, Triple H, and Kurt Angle, among other stars.

His last stint with WWE came from 2013-14 when he was an NXT trainer. That was when WWE transitioned away from FCW and opened up the Performance Center, and he was able to work with many of the Superstars we see every week on RAW and SmackDown.

You can see the full post below: