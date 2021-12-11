Impact Wrestling has announced the first match for next Thursday’s episode.

Josh Alexander is set to face Rohit Raju.

Alexander made his return on the December 9 edition of Impact. He was out for a couple of weeks due to an attack from JONAH at Turning Point.

As noted, Josh Alexander vs. JONAH is set for Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Hard To Kill will air live from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, January 8. This event is available to purchase on Fite TV.

Below is the announced line-up so far:

* Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju