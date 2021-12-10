On tonight’s Impact Wrestling, it was revealed which female participants will take part in Impact’s first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 8.

The newest member of Impact’s management team, Hall of Famer Gail Kim, made the announcement. The participants are:

* Lady Frost

* Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

* Rachael Ellering

* Rosemary

* Tasha Steelz

* Chelsea Green

Grace, Rosemary and Green are former Impact Champions. Both Steelz and Ellering are former Knockouts Tag Team Champions, with Steelz holding the record as the first-ever two-time tag champion with former partner Kiera Hogan.

The winner of this contest will earn a future shot at the Knockouts Championship. The current champion, Mickie James, will defend this title against the former two-time champion Deonna Purrazzo at this event.

Also added to the Hard To Kill card will be Josh Alexander going one-on-one for the first time against JONAH. JONAH made his Impact debut at Turning Point. During Alexander’s speech at that event, JONAH brutally assaulted Alexander, taking him out of ring action for a couple of weeks. Alexander returned tonight, and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informed him of this match.

Below is the updated card for Hard To Kill:

Impact World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona

Knockouts Championship:

Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

First-Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match:

Lady Frost vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

The winner will receive a future title shot at the Knockouts Championship.

Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

Hard To Kill will air live from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, January 8. This event is available to purchase on Fite TV.