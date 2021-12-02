Many fans were left unable to view parts of the main event of AEW Dynamite this week on FITE TV. The main event saw Cody Rhodes face Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight. However, halfway through the match, the FITE TV feed cut out.

This left a large portion of AEW’s fans unable to view the product, with the screen simply turning green for fans. Many expressed their frustrations on social media and in the live chat for the show. However, things were able to be back up and running on Fite TV in time for the end of the show.

The feed returned during the table spots for the finish of the match. This saw Cody Rhodes and Andrade put together a major stunt in order to end things, with the American Nightmare getting the victory.

However, those who watched the entire show on FITE TV will not have seen the match in its entirety.