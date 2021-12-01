In an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW Dynamite, AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes was asked about his future plans in wrestling. The Young Bucks recent contract extension with AEW had led to speculation that fellow EVP’s Rhodes and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be seeing their contracts expiring shortly. Whether that’s the case or not, Rhodes made clear that AEW is the only place you’ll be seeing Cody Rhodes any time soon.

“As of now, my future is with AEW,” Rhodes declared. “AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We (the EVP’s) all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

Cody Rhodes also discussed his role with AEW’s Community Outreach program, which recently took over Rhodes’ Twitter following him leaving the social media platform. Rhodes talked abotu what he wanted to do with the program, praised AEW President Tony Khan for his support and the arrival of Amanda Huber, Brodie Lee’s widow, in the role of Community Outreach Ambassador.

“This is the best use of my page,” Rhodes said. “I want to further develop the community outreach program, following in the footsteps of the legendary Sue Aitchison (of WWE). Whether the cameras are on or off, we need to hit the mark of making people’s lives better. Tony Khan has been so supportive, and we’re looking to make lives brighter and help. Community outreach ambassador Amanda Huber has been an absolute godsend to the department, and I can’t say enough about her contributions.”

Cody Rhodes can next be seen tonight on AEW Dynamite, taking place in his home state of Georgia. He will be going one on one with rival Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight.